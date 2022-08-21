Hrithik Roshan and GF Saba Azad get spotted in the city as they watch Vikram Vedha trailer together; PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for a stunning couple and they have been making headlines for their growing proximity these days. The couple has been dating for a while and is often seen spending time with each other. In fact, Hrithik and Saba have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Hrithik and Saba were spotted in Mumbai as they watched the trailer of the actor's upcoming film Vikram Vedha together.

In the photos, Hritkhik and Saba can be seen donning casual outfits as they got spotted in the city on Sunday. They stepped out from Juhu PVR after watching Vikram Vedha's trailer. Hrithik looked handsome as usual in a black t-shirt with blue jeans while Saba opted for a black crop top and green track pants. Watch Hrithik and Saba's video here.

Check Hrithik and Saba's photos here:

Talking about Vikram Vedha, the film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. When the first looks of Hrithik and Saif from Vikram Vedha were unveiled, fans went berserk. The film marks Saif and Hrithik's first ever collaboration together. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also directed the original film, Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30 this year.

Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year.

On the other hand, talking about Saba Azad's professional career, she will be next seen in Minimum, which will be premiering digitally, some time in October.

