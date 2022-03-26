Hrithik Roshan exudes charm in his bearded look as he gets papped in the city; PHOTOS

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has made a prominent mark in the film industry. The superstar is not just known for his acting skills but is also an ace dancer. Today, the ‘Krrish’ star is considered one of the most successful actors. Hrithik is often spotted by paps in and around the city owing to his work commitments. Speaking of which, the actor once again caught the attention of paps in the city on Saturday evening. The ‘Kaabil’ actor was spotted at a studio in Mumbai.

Hrithik stole the show with his casual yet stylish look. Like every time, the actor had his style on point as he stepped out. In the photographs, he was seen donning an all-black attire. He wore a simple solid black t-shirt and teamed it up with similar colour joggers. He kept his look comfortable and wore sports shoes. The actor also donned a heavy beard and styled his hair in a tight ponytail. Although Hrithik Roshan appeared to be in haste, he took a brief moment to wave back at paps. He even posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an interesting lineup of films ahead of him. He will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The Super 30 fame and his father Rakesh Roshan will also soon begin working on the science-fiction movie franchise Krissh 4.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's family 'fond' of rumoured GF Saba Azad, duo 'very much into each other'