Hrithik Roshan keeps it casual & comfy as he gest spotted in the city; PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and since then, there is no looking back for him. He has worked in several hit movies such as Krrish, War, Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, Super 30, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now owing to his brilliant acting skills, flawless dancing moves, and gorgeous good looks. His loved ones wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actor was spotted in the city.

For the outing, Hrithik also known as the Greek God of Bollywood kept it casual and comfy. He wore a white t-shirt with black pants and completed his look with a black jacket and matching cap. He also kept COVID-19 protocols in mind and wore a black mouth mask. Nonetheless to say, Roshan was looking handsome.

See Hrithik Roshan's photos here:

Earlier, Hrithik made headlines when he made his first-ever red carpet appearance with his girlfriend Saba Azad at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. The couple was seen twinning in black and set the red carpet on fire with their sizzling chemistry. Bollywood’s Greek God looked dapper in his black suit while Saba looked ravishing in her black outfit. She had kept her tresses open and had completed her look with bold red coloured lipstick, a golden clutch and golden accessories. In fact, Hrithik was also seen introducing the guests to Saba and his gesture is winning the internet.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has a packed schedule ahead. He will next be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in a high-octane action film ‘Fighter’ which will be releasing in September 2023. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Vikram Vedha starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan has a pet name for Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad; Trust us, it's cute