Hrithik Roshan looks fit in athleisure as he steps out in the city; PHOTOS

Actor has been keeping up with his fitness routine throughout the lockdown phase since last year. The result of it has been visible whenever he steps out in the city. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, the WAR star was snapped when he headed out in the city. Hrithik was seen making his way out in cool athleisure and managed to get captured in the frame by the paparazzi. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the superstar adhered to the COVID 19 protocol.

As Hrithik stepped out in Bandra, he was caught by the paparazzi while he was leaving. In the photos, Hrithik is seen keeping it sporty in athleisure. The Fighter star is seen sporting a grey tee with black sweatpants and sneakers. With it, he added a cool cap and a mask as he headed out. Standing next to his vehicle, Hrithik posed for the paparazzi from a distance and then headed out in the city. The actor flaunted his ripped frame in the athleisure look and shelled out the right kind of motivation for his fans.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actor has been in the headlines lately due to his film announcement related to Fighter. Recently, the new release date of the film starring Hrithik and was announced and it was pushed to 2023. Apart from Fighter with Siddharth Anand, Hrithik also reportedly is a part of Vikram Vedha's Hindi remake with . A recent report claimed that Hrithik and Saif will headline the South blockbuster's Hindi remake. Hrithik was last seen in WAR with Tiger Shroff.

