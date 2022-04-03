Hrithik Roshan spends quality time with his mom and kids as they get spotted in the city; PICS

Hrithik Roshan is one of the popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. He debuted with the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel and since then there is no looking back for him. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain. Apart from this, he is a doting father too and loves spending time with his kids. Just a while back, Hrithik was spotted with his kids and mother as they spent quality time together.

In the photos, Hrithik can be seen wearing his casual best and exuded charm. He wore a t-shirt with denim and completed his look with a jacket and a cap. He also wore a mouth mask, keeping COVID-19 in mind. His kids and mother Pinkie Roshan were also in their best outfits. However, they did not stop by to pose for the cameras and went straight to their car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Also, according to the reports, the talks for Krrish 4 have been on for quite a long time now and fans have been eagerly waiting for the update. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan will soon begin work on the film. A source close known to ETimes revealed, “The preparation on Krrish 4, including the casting of the film, will begin in June this year.” The leading lady for the film is yet to be decided.

