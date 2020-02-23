Hrithik Roshan steps out with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan for Sunday lunch without Sussanne Khan; See Pics

The 'Super 30' actor was snapped in the suburbs of Mumbai as he stepped out for lunch with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan

may be a super busy dad, but the actor makes sure to spend quality time with his two sons. And on Sunday Hrithik was spotted doing just that. The 'Super 30' actor was snapped in the suburbs of Mumbai as he stepped out for lunch with his two sons Hrehaan and . The sons and father twinned in black. While Hrithik opted for a tee and black casual jacket, his sons both sported black T-shirts and denims.

The paparazzi snapped only the three as their mum Sussanne Khan missed out on this lunch outing. Despite their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne have set an example as co-parents. They also recently came together to celebrate Maha Shivratri on Friday. Hrithik's parents were also present for the puja which also saw Hrehaan and Hridhaan participating in it.

For Sunday's lunch outing, Hrithik did not pose with his sons for the camera, but waved out to the paparazzi. Zayed Khan was also spotted at the same venue. Take a look at their photos below:

Meanwhile, Hrithik was recetnly awarded the best actor for his role in Super 30 at the Dadasaheb International Film Festival. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and traced the journey of mathematician wizard Anand, who not only trained 30 underprivileged students for IIT but got them through.

