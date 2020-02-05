Hrithik Roshan ups his style game as he dons a maroon jacket with brown pants; Check it out

Hrithik Roshan matches a maroon jacket with brown pants as he poses on the streets of LA and it is making us swoon!

recently jetted off to LA. The actor has been blessing our feed sharing glimpses of his fun vacation on Instagram. Hrithik also bonded with and her husband Gene Goodenough on her birthday. The actor has been exploring the city and posting pictures of himself on his social media handles and he looks incredible! Blue eyes, chiseled body, clear skin! The Greek God of Bollywood has left us mesmerised.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan posted another picture of himself, setting his Instafam emptying their stock of fire emojis and filling his comments section with compliments. Hrithik looks super suave as he dons a maroon jacket with brown pants posing in the streets of LA. Hrithik seems to be in vacay mode and he ups his style game for the same. The War actor has started a battle in our hearts as he slays in his oh-so-handsome avatar. Check it out:

There's no doubt about the fact that Hrithik manages to look handsome in anything that he puts on but his latest picture has raised the bar even higher. Hrithik is seen sporting a cap and a pair of stylish sunnies. He also has a scarf tied around his neck and those black sports shoes are only adding to his look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan won hearts with his recent outing War. The actor locked horns with Tiger Shroff on the screen and their action sequences fetched great Box Office numbers for the film. After having delivered a blockbuster in 2019, Hrithik is now gearing up for the fourth installment of his superhero series Krrish, releasing in 2020.

Credits :Instagram

