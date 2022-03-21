Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ishaan Khatter sweat it out during football match; PICS

Like every Sunday, the Football game is going on in full swing. Many Bollywood actors are spotted on the ground by the paparazzi. They also clicked Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and actor Ishaan Khatter on the ground as they sweat it out during the match.

In the pictures, Ibrahim can be seen wearing a blue jersey paired over black pants. He also wore white socks with sliders. Later on the ground, he was seen wearing a neon orange jersey with black pants. He completed his look with neon orange color shoes. On the other hand, Ishaan was seen wearing a green jersey with black shorts. He completed his look with socks and blue color shoes.

Take a look:

Kim Sharma was also spotted with boyfriend Leander Paes at the football ground. Kim Sharma looked stunning in all-black athleisure. She wore a black tee that she has paired with black shorts. Kim also paired her attire with a black cap. Leander on the other hand was wearing white shorts paired with a blue jacket.

Last week, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen at the football ground. In the photos, Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen lying on a stretcher. It looked like he got injured while playing the game and can be seen in pain. Aparshakti Khurana also came to be by Ibrahim’s side and was seen comforting him.

Speaking about Ibrahim’s big Bollywood debut, there is no announcement for it as of now. But, he has already done a few photoshoots for various brands and even appeared on the cover of a magazine alongside Sara Ali Khan. He is currently aiding Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani.

