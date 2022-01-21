Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari don their casual best step out of a restaurant in the city; See PICS

Paparazzi spot celebs at different locations in the dream city of Mumbai and click them while they go about their day. They never miss a chance to photograph the tinsel town celebrities. On Friday evening, paparazzi photographed the star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari together in the city. They were seen outside a restaurant in Bandra, donning their casual best attires. The new generation youngsters made heads turn with their trendy fashion choices.

In the photos, Ibrahim is seen sporting a black tee with denim jeans. He completed the look with a brown jacket and white shoes. On the other hand, new-age fashionista Palak kept her look off duty casual and wore a red spaghetti top with blue denim jeans and white shoes. She left her hair loose and looked every inch beautiful. Keeping the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in mind, both of them wore black mouth masks. In a photo, Ibrahim was also seen interacting with one of the kids from the street.

Take a look:

On the work front, Palak already won hearts through her debut music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. She is now waiting for her big Bollywood debut as she will be seen in the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Previously, she spoke on nepotism in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and said “Apart from the reasons that people list, I feel like not just for me, but for every other person that’s considered to be like a nepotism kid, even for them I think it’s a privilege just knowing your parents so personally - people that are so idealised by so many others. That I feel is such a privilege.”

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar as AD on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari opens up on nepotism: ‘In TV yes, but in movies my mom doesn’t have those connections’