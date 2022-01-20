Ibrahim Ali Khan keeps it casual as he visits Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's house; PICS

Thursday evening saw Ibrahim Ali Khan dropping by to meet Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan at their house in Mumbai. The star kid often gets papped when he goes out and about in the city and while doing so, he often interacts with the paps as well. On Thursday, when Ibrahim stepped out of Kareena and Saif's house, the star kid maintained his distance from them amid the rising cases of COVID 19 and headed straight to his car to leave.

In the photos, Saif's son Ibrahim is seen walking out of his father's building in a casual avatar. The star kid, who is currently working as an AD on a Dharma Productions film, seemed to be taking all COVID 19 precautions. In the photos, Ibrahim is seen clad in a black tee with matching jeans and shoes. The star kid opted for a matching black mask and kept it on while walking towards his car. He acknowledged the paps from a distance.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Ibrahim has been working as an assistant on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the lead. It was earlier being shot in New Delhi and several times, photos of Ibrahim hanging out with Alia and Ranveer surfaced the internet. The star kid is making the most of this experience of working on a film set. The film is backed by Karan Johar and is being directed by him as well.

