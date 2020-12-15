Ibrahim Ali Khan obliges the paparazzi with pictures as he arrives at dad Saif Ali Khan's residence

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood in current times. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures.

Despite not being actively involved in Bollywood, and Amrita Singh’s son is nothing less than an internet sensation. The handsome lad is an exact lookalike of his father and what better than his pictures to prove the same! The 19-year old never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out in the public domain. Moreover, his pictures with Sara Ali Khan and their mom Amrita Singh on social media also leave the fans in awe.

In the midst of all this, the paparazzi once again caught a glimpse of the star kid on Monday as he arrived at his dad’s residence in Bandra. Ibrahim was courteous enough to oblige the shutterbugs with pictures as he stepped out of his car. He opted for a simple and comfortable outfit that included a red t-shirt, black joggers, and matching sandals. Ibrahim also wore a mask while keeping in mind the current rules owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the pictures below:

While Ibrahim Ali Khan is far away from venturing into Bollywood, his sister Sara Ali Khan has already made her debut in Hindi cinema. She is currently busy with some of her upcoming projects. One of her much-awaited movies is Coolie No. 1 co-starring that is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release. The comedy-drama has been directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. Apart from that, she has Atrangi Re lined up that also features and Dhanush.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan says Ibrahim is 'prepared' for his acting debut: I’d like all my kids to be in this profession

Credits :Viral Bhayani

