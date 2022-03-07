ITA 2022: Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor & other B-town stars make heads turn at rep carpet

On March 06, the 21st Indian Television Academy Awards, also known as ITA Awards held in Mumbai and who’s and who of the television industry graced the red carpet with their ravishing looks. Just a while back the Television stars including Rashami Desai, Dilip Joshi, Nia Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, and others dazzled the red carpet with fashionable attires. Apart from the television stars, Bollywood celebrities too dazzled the awards function. Just a while back, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh made heads turn in their stylish looks. Now, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor and other big names from the industry arrived for the ITA Awards.

Actor Varun Dhawan arrived at the event, looking all dapper in a black leather jacket and blue denim. Filmmaker Karan Johar looked super stylish as always in the event. He wore an all-black outfit. To note, Karan is currently judging the TV reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. Actress Vaani Kapoor looked ravishing in a saree. Comedian and actor Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever too made a stylish appearance. Dino Morea, director Kabir Khan, Anurag Basu and Shatrughan Sinha too came for the event. Apart from them, other celebs also arrived for the event.

Take a look:

Earlier, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma arrived in hot avatars. Rakhi Sawant made heads turn in extraordinary attire. TV reality show Bigg Boss fame Rajiv Adatia and Raqesh Bapat too came for the awards night. To note, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had fun with Rakhi Sawant on the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards.

