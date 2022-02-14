Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in an all white outfit as she waves at paparazzi; PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez is a diva and fashion inspiration for all the youngsters. Every time she steps out in the town, she drops some major trends to follow. The actress aces every look be it airport, gym, or even after the shoot. Thanks to her bubbly nature and voguish attitude, the 36-year-old actress enjoys a massive fan following and they wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. She is also the paparazzi’s favourite as they follow her wherever she goes. On Monday evening, Jacqueline was spotted by the paparazzi as she went out and about in the city.

In the photos, Jacqueline was seen wearing a stunning white co-ord set from head to toe and looking absolutely beautiful. She wore pointed heel boots and kept her tresses loose to complete her OOTD. Keeping COVID in mind, the Kick actress also wore a mouth mask. Definitely, her look gave some major fashion inspiration. The Roy actress also acknowledged the paparazzi and waved at them. However, she did not stop by to pose for cameras and went up straight to her car.

Take a look:

Recently, Jacqueline made headlines for collaborating with 365 Days star Michele Morrone. They worked together in a music video by Desi Music Factory and the song’s name is ‘Mud Mud Ke’. With this song, Michele has finally made his debut in India.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline shared the song featuring Michele and her in the lead. Crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, the song is composed by Tony himself. It is choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The teaser showcased a chase between baddies Michele and Jacqueline. Since then, fans were excited to see the music video. Sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote, "Finally it’s here!#MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section."

