Jagdeep Demise: Meezaan arrives for grandfather’s last rites as veteran actor is laid to rest; PHOTOS

Jagdeep, who breathed his last at the age of 81, was cremated in Mumbai in presence of his family. His grandson Meezaan was also spotted at the funeral.

The year 2020 is getting worse for Bollywood and we wonder if there is an end to it. After losing four legendary artists – Irrfan, , Sushant Singh Rajput and Saroj Khan - in less than three months, the industry was jolted with another loss. Veteran actor Jagdeep, who has been known for his performance in movies like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, China Gate, Khilona and many more, breathed his last on July 8. He was 81 and died of age related issues. He was last seen in 2012 release Gali Gali Chor Hai. Jagdeep’s demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the industry and celebs have been mourning the loss.

The later actor’s last rites are being performed at a cemetery in South Bombay in presence of family and close friends. Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan, who was reportedly in Gujarat for quite some time now, also arrived for the funeral. He was papped in a white t-shirt and denims and was seen taking all the necessary precautions for COVID 19 and was wearing a mask and gloves. Jagdeep’s son Jaaved Jaaferi was also seen doing the rites as they were heading to the cemetery.

Take a look at Jagdeep’s funeral pics:

So far, several celebrities have paid their tribute to the legendary actor on social media. wrote, “Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul.”

Credits :Viral Bhayani

