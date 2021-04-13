Janhvi Kapoor adheres to Covid 19 safety guidelines at the airport; rocks a comfy white sweater; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport looking like an absolute stunner as she rocked a comfy look. Check out the photos.

Janhvi Kapoor has been quite busy with all her projects. The star has been travelling a lot recently as she is often spotted at the airport. The diva was yet again papped as she arrived at the airport and headed back to her car. Considering the recent hike in Covid-19 cases, celebrities are being extra cautious about their own safety and that of their loved ones. Hence, the actress was seen taking the social distancing guidelines into considerations as she maintained a safe distance.

In the photos, we can see the star wearing a comfy white coloured-sweater which she paired with ripped jeans. The diva is known for making heads turn with her mesmerizing outfits. The star has a unique taste in style and always has her fashion game on point. The star was also seen donning minimalistic makeup and let her hair down. The actress accessoried her look with a black and white hand bag and beige coloured sandals. The diva truly pulled off her comfy-yet-stylish look with ease and her photos are a proof of that.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s photos:

Apart from her public appearances, the diva is also known for keeping her fans entertained on social media. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a funny video of her attempting to exercise in the gym. Being a relatable star, Janhvi comically expresses how difficult it is. Meanwhile, on the work front, the work front, Janhvi’s first horror-comedy Roohi co-starring Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma released in the month of March.

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor struggles in the gym; Sings Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani to stay motivated

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×