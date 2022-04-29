Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday are the epitome of beauty in white ethnics as they get clicked at airport; PICS

The paparazzi had quite a busy day as they clicked many celebrities in and around the city. Even Mumbai airport saw a heavy celeb moment. Just a few minutes back, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport. Apart from her, Ananya Panday was also seen at the same spot, and thanks to the paparazzi we got their glamorous pictures. Ditching their western outfits, both the actresses were seen twinning in white traditional attires. Was this a coincidence? Or did the two besties plan this little outing together? Well, whatever the case be, we love to see them two having fun and serving us major fashion goals. Their white ethnic attires surely won our hearts!

In the photographs, Janhvi Kapoor made a voguish entry in an Indian suit with a dupatta. The ‘Dhadak’ actress donned a jutti to seal her outfit. With open hair and minimalistic makeup, Janhvi looked absolutely stunning. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress Ananya also donned a white kurta and teamed it up with loose white pants. She carried a big blue handbag and wore a slip-on. The talented divas shared a warm hug and even posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi has interesting films in her pipeline. She will be seen next in Mr & Mrs. Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She also has Good Luck Jerry and Mili. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone. Up next, she has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she poses in a black strappy dress for a photoshoot; PICS