Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor keep it casual and comfy as they get spotted in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most adorable sister-duo in the industry. The two often set out sister goals and are seen together on all important occasions. They have proved how they are not just each other's cheerleaders but also best friends. The two are loved by fans and they enjoy seeing the sisters together. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Janhvi and Khushi were spotted at PVR Juhu in the city.

Janhvi and Khushi kept their outfits comfy and casual. The Dhadak actress donned athleisure as she wore a green tank top with green biker shorts. She completed her look with a mouth mask, shoes, and purse. While Janhvi's younger sister Khushi looked beautiful in a neutral-toned attire. She wore a white top with beige shorts and a matching jacket.

Check Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's photos here:

Talking about Jahnvi Kapoor's professional career, she was last seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. The movie was released on the OTT platform. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Bawaal will release next year on April 07.

While, Khushi Kapoor is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. the web series will release on Netflix in 2023. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

