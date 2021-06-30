Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor keep it sporty in athleisure for midweek pilates session; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were snapped after their workout session on Wednesday. The Kapoor sisters seemed to have hit the midweek workout session together.

Wednesday began with a treat for fans of Janhvi Kapoor as the actress headed to sweat it out at her Pilates class. However, this time, Janhvi was not alone. Her sister also joined her for a Pilates session on Wednesday. However, the two sisters were seen making an exit separately after their workout session. Keeping up with their sporty and stylish gym looks, Janhvi and Khushi made heads turn in athleisure as they headed home post workout.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a black tee with matching tights and sneakers. With it, she is also seen sporting a hot pink mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The Roohi star left her hair open and looked pretty as she walked out of her Pilates class after a session. As she sat in her car, Janhvi acknowledged the paps from a distance and smiled at them. On the other hand, Khushi is seen walking out after her workout session in a charged up avatar. She is seen clad in a grey crop top with black sweatpants and flats. She is also seen sporting a pink mask.

Take a look:

Khushi too warmly greeted the paparazzi before heading home. The star kid is apparently gearing up for her debut in Bollywood after sister Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi's recent photoshoot in a red look had left netizens in complete awe of her style.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was released in theatres and received a great response from fans. Besides this, Janhvi has Good Luck Jerry. The film has been shot in parts of Punjab and is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. It is produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Dharma Productions.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor makes an appealing appearance in pink as she steps out for a workout session in the city

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×