Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor set sister goals as they twin in white at the airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most adored Bollywood siblings. The two often set out sister goals and are seen together on all important occasions. They have proved how they are not just each other's cheerleaders but also best friends. The two are loved by fans and they enjoy seeing the sisters together. If you are a regular follower of the Kapoor sisters, you must have come across numerous glamorous pictures of them on social media. Janhvi and Khushi yet again won hearts as they twinned in white at the Mumbai airport.

Just a while back, the paparazzi spotted Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughters at the airport. While Janhvi donned traditional attire, Khushi sported a western outfit. Janhvi was seen in a white Anarkali suit with a green dupatta that highlighted her look. She teamed her look with juttis and carried a handbag with her. Whereas, Khushi was seen in an all-white outfit featuring a cropped hoodie, track pants, sports shoes, and a white oversized sling bag. Both the sisters followed COVID-19 guidelines and kept their masks on. Apart from them, the paps also spotted famous filmmaker Karan Johar at the airport. Karan was kind enough to stop and pose for the cameras.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together. Whereas, Karan Johar is currently busy with his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

