Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a bodycon dress as she returns to Mumbai; PICS

Be it gym, airport, or a big event, the paparazzi often spot Bollywood celebrities at different locations. Well, even this weekend, the media personnel clicked several top celebrities in and around the city. And just a few moments back, Janhvi Kapoor, who had jetted off to Delhi for an event, was snapped returning to Mumbai. Janhvi has been in the spotlight ever since she made her cinematic debut in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Post-Dhadak, she appeared in several films and impressed the audience.

Today, the actress was seen returning to Mumbai post a big event in Delhi. In the photographs, Janhvi was seen dazzling in a beautiful bodycon blue dress. Janhvi Kapoor’s airport look was a mixture of style and comfort and trust us, we all need to take notes from the actress on how to nail airport fashion in the style. She sealed her entire look with comfortable white shoes and carried her stylish black and white striped handbag. The actress even wore a mask keeping in mind the existing COVID-19 guidelines.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. The teaser of the film was released recently and already has garnered positive reviews from the audience. This will be the second time both will work together. Earlier, Janhvi and Rajkummar together appeared in Roohi.

