Janhvi Kapoor ensures to wear a mask as she steps out for a workout; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has been synonymous with dedication and hard work and she has proved it time and again. The actress doesn’t mind walking an extra mile to get into the skin of the character and makes sure to be in perfect shape for her projects. And while the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is known to be the fitness icon for the youth, Janhvi went on to make the heads turn as she was papped in the city today.

In the pics, Janhvi was seen heading towards his car as she left for her workout. The Roohi star was seen wearing a dark blue coloured top with matching jeggings. She had kept her tresses open and was seen leaving in her car post the workout. Besides, Janhvi also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the rise in COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra. While the actress was surprised to see the paps she made sure to wave at them while making her way out.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics as she heads for a workout:

Meanwhile, Janhvi had recently recovered from COVID 19 and had opened up on her battle with the deadly virus. Taking to her Instagram story, the Roohi actress wrote, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!”

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late