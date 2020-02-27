Janhvi Kapoor flashes her infectious smile as she steps out post workout and heads to a cafe; See PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped post her Pilates class as she stepped out. Later, the Dostana 2 actress headed to a cafe in Mumbai with her friend, Sharmin. Check it out.

Every day, it is a routine for Dostana 2 star Janhvi Kapoor to hit the gym, if she is in town. Come what may, Janhvi always hits the gym if she is in the city and never skips it. Her gym looks often become the talk of the town as Janhvi has managed to become a style icon for many. After her debut in Dhadak, her recent stint in Ghost Stories left a lasting imprint on her fans and her frequent appearances at events, prove her to be a fashionista in the making.

On Thursday, Janhvi stepped out of her Pilates class with her friend, Sharmin Segal and was snapped post workout. The Dostana 2 star gleamed with joy as she walked towards her car. Even the kids in the neighbouring building called out to her and Janhvi responded to them. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a yellow tank top with navy blue jogger shorts and flats. Her hair is left open and Janhvi added a black furry bag to complete her look.

As she walked towards her car, she obliged the photographers with a smile and photos. A little later, Janhvi was snapped heading to a cafe with Sharmin. The two friends and actresses seemed to be out for lunch post their workout session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will begin shooting for Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in March. The film is helmed by and is slated to release on December 24, 2021. Apart from this, Janhvi has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in which she will be seen along with Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and slated to hit the screens on April 24, 2020.

