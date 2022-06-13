Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her toned legs post workout; Mira Rajput steps out with Misha and Zain Kapoor; PICS

Being a celeb is not easy in India as they are often under media scrutiny on both personal and professional fronts. From their gym looks to their family moments their upcoming projects, social media activities and more, everything about celebs tends to make headlines. For instance, Mira Rajput was recently spotted enjoying a day out with her kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her dedication towards fitness, was clicked post her workout and she was seen flaunting her perfectly toned legs.

In the pics, Janhvi made a statement in her white coloured tank top which she had paired with her green coloured shorts. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress completed her look with slippers and tied her hair in a high pony. On the other hand, Mira was seen wearing a comfy yellow-coloured outfit with a floral print. She was accompanied by her munchkins who looked adorable as they made their way towards the car. Misha wore a white t-shirt with track pants while Zain looked cute in his peach t-shirt and black shorts. The trio was seen wearing masks in wake of rising COVID 19 cases.



Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The movie will mark her first collaboration with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor and it will be hitting the screens on April 7 next year. Besides she will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili with Sunny Kaushal which is the official Bollywood remake of the Malayalam movie Helen and Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry.