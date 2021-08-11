Janhvi Kapoor goes all white, Khushi Kapoor keeps it colourful for their Wednesday workout session; PHOTOS

Wednesday began on a workout note for and Janhvi Kapoor as the two sisters were snapped post their Pilates session. Both Janhvi and Khushi like to keep up with their workout regimen and opt for different ways to keep themselves fit. While Janhvi often alternates between her gym and Pilates, Khushi is often seen heading to sweat it out at her Pilates session. And while heading for the same, both Janhvi and Khushi don sporty athleisure that manages to leave their fans in awe.

On Wednesday too, Janhvi and Khushi were snapped as they left after their workout session. In the photos, Janhvi was seen clad in sporty white co-ords with black sneakers. The Roohi star opted for a pink mask and tied up her hair in a ponytail. On the other hand, Khushi is seen keeping her workout look full of colour as she opted for a tie-dye print sweatshirt with grey sweatpants and sneakers. She too is seen sporting a pink mask like Janhvi post the Pilates session.

The two sisters acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance before leaving for home. Khushi waved to the paparazzi from a distance as she headed home. Khushi has been in the headlines since it was reported that she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

On the other hand, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. It is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she has Dostana 2 with and Helen remake in Hindi.

