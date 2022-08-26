Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor don stunning outfits at Kunal-Arpita's pre-wedding bash; PICS

It is a starry Friday night as renowned Indian fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta threw their pre-wedding bash in the town. They are all set to tie the knot soon. They dated for a long time before taking their relationship a step further. Kunal and Arpita will get married on August 28. As per reports, their big day will be a private ceremony. However, ahead of their wedding, they threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends. Several A-listers from the industry made a striking appearance at the party.

Just a while back, Janhvi Kapoor arrived in her most glam avatar. She looked stunning in a saree. Ishaan Khatter and Karan Johar came, wearing all-black ensembles and made heads turn with their appearances. Anil Kapoor too marked his presence and looked handsome as usual. Earlier, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, and others looked stunning as they attended the pre-wedding bash of Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

Check photos here:

As per the reports, Kunal and Aprita's wedding will take place on August 28, 2022, at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. It will be a private ceremony Kunal and Arpita dated for 10-long years before deciding to tie the knot. To note, singer and rapper Badshah will be performing a special set on their big day. The fashion designer-duo has closely worked with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Natasha twin, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor look stunning at Kunal Rawal's Pre-wedding bash