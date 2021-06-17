Janhvi Kapoor keeps up with her Pilates routine post unlock in vibrant workout gear; PHOTOS

Back on Track: Like other stars in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has also begun heading out post the reduced lockdown restrictions. On Thursday, Janhvi was snapped post her Pilates session with proper COVID 19 precautions.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, like all other Bollywood actors, is elated post the unlock as she has once again begun heading to her pilates class. Prior to the lockdown, the Roohi star often used to head for her pilates class to keep up with her health routine. However, amid the pandemic, she stayed at home. Now, as the COVID 19 restrictions have been eased off, Janhvi has resumed her fitness routine and today, was snapped after her pilates session when she was heading home.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols as she steps out. The Roohi star is seen exiting the building with a smile on her face. As she stepped out and walked towards her car, the paparazzi caught up with her. But, she maintained her distance as she posed for photos. She is seen clad in a light green tank top with neon green shorts and black sneakers. Janhvi is also seen sporting a grey mask. Her hair is neatly tied up in a ponytail.

She stopped and posed for the paparazzi for a moment. Post it, she sat in her car and headed home. Recently, Janhvi hit the headlines owing to her sizzling photos from the beach with her friend.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film released in theatres in March post the opening up of the theatres. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Aanand L. Rai. It has been shot in parts of Punjab and Chandigarh.

