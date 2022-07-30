Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual as she gets clicked at Mumbai airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. She enjoys a massive fan following and often gives her fans glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Her fans wait for her photos to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Janhvi was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actress kept her airport look simple and casual. She donned a loose t-shirt and track pants. Janhvi completed her look with a sling bag and white shoes. The actress surely gave some major comfy airport look goals to the laidback fashionistas.

Check Janhvi Kapoor's photos here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's much-talked film GoodLuck Jerry finally got released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29 and it opened to rave reviews from the audience. The netizens have been showering immense praises on the actress. The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which featured Nayanthara in the lead.

Next, Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan. The movie marks their first collaboration. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the flick will release next year on April 7.

