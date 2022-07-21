Janhvi Kapoor keeps it causal yet chic as she gets clicked at the airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. While she may only be four films old, but has already proven that she’s an actor worth watching out for. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter and with projects like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Ghost Stories’, the 25-year-old is well on her way to superstardom. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, the Dhadak actress got clicked at the airport a few hours back. She kept her airport look casual yet chic. Janhvi donned a white sweatshirt with grey trousers. She completed her look with shoes. Jahnvi was kind enough to acknowledge the presence of the paparazzi. She waved at the paps and smiled for the cameras.

Check Janhvi Kapoor's PICS here:

On the work front, the 25-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of GoodLuck Jerry which will be premiering on July 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. Apart from this, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi for Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will then star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, 'Helen'. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Apart from this, she has recently finished the foreign schedule of Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan. The movie marks their first-ever collaboration. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7.

