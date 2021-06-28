Janhvi Kapoor keeps it sporty in a crop top and jogger shorts for her Monday morning workout; PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped as she headed out after a workout session. The star looked all charged up to take on the rest of the week.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor kept up with her morning Pilates routine on Monday and was snapped exiting after a session. The Roohi star is among those who never skip their workout sessions, come what may. Be it heading for a gym session or pilates, Janhvi makes it a point to show up and sweat it out. On Monday, Janhvi began her day with her Pilates class and post it, she looked all charged up to take on the day when she was snapped after her session.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in an orange crop top with white jogger shorts. She is seen leaving her hair open and keeping up with the COVID 19 protocols. Without stopping for the paparazzi, Janhvi quickly made an exit from her Pilates class and headed towards her car. There, briefly, she paused while opening the door and looked at the paps with a smile. She is seen opting for a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look:

Since the gyms and workout centres opened up after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, Janhvi has been keeping up with her fitness routine. The gorgeous star has been spotted a couple of times last week also after her Pilates session.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film managed to impress the audiences and Janhvi's spooky act was loved. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is a Hindi remake of a popular South Indian language film. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2.

