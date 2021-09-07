Janhvi Kapoor kickstarts her day, dons a hoodie & joggers for early morning gym session; PHOTOS

Among the stars who love to keep up with their fitness routines regularly, Janhvi Kapoor's name shines right at the top. The Roohi star makes it a point to workout everyday when she is in the city and is often spotted by the paps post her exercise sessions. Speaking of this, on Tuesday morning, Janhvi kicked off her day early by hitting her gym class. As she was heading home, the paps caught up with her and captured her in the frame.

Keeping up with her gym style, Janhvi was seen clad in athleisure for her workout session. In the photos, Janhvi is seen exiting the gym in a grey hoodie with white joggers and flats. Her hair was left open and she kept up her black mask as she walked towards her car. Janhvi was seen talking over the phone when she came out of the gym and was papped by the photographers. As soon as she sat in her car, Janhvi sanitised her hands and left for home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the actress has been quite busy with her upcoming projects. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummmar Rao and Varun Sharma. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also is a part of the Hindi remake of the South film, Helen. Reportedly, she has kicked off shooting for the same. The film is backed by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi also is a part of Dostana 2 that is backed by .

