Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh and charged up to take on the day post Pilates session; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was snapped after her morning Pilates session. The star kept it casual as she headed home after her workout.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is among the starlets who never fail to head to their workout sessions. Keeping up with her daily morning routine, Janhvi headed to work out at her Pilates class on Thursday morning as well. The Roohi star, like every day, kept it casual for her morning workout session. This week, Janhvi had even teamed up with Sara Ali Khan for a workout session and when they left together, they were snapped by the paparazzi. Their photos took over the internet and fans dubbed them as 'workout buddies.'

On Thursday, Janhvi left after her pilates session alone. In the photos, she is seen clad in a blue tee with white shirts and a matching jacket. She is also seen sporting a black pair of sneakers, a hot pink mask and a cool black & yellow bag. The star's hair was neatly tied up in a bun and as she walked towards her car, she acknowledged the paps from a distance amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. She smiled and waited to be clicked and then, left for home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, last week, photos of Janhvi with Boney Kapoor, , Anshula and went viral on social media from their father's day celebrations. On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is a remake of a popular South-Indian language film. It is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, she also has Dostana 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

