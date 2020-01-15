Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh as daisy as she exits from her Pilates session in a beautiful white dress; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped on Wednesday post her Pilates session. The Dostana 2 star stole the show with her chic look in a white dress. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood star whose gym looks have become a rage among the young girls, Janhvi Kapoor comes to mind. The 23-year-old Dostana 2 actress is among the popular names in Bollywood whose fans look up to her for her looks as well as style. Be it Janhvi’s gym looks or her red carpet attire, everything ends up becoming a rage on social media and young girls like to emulate her style in their own ways. Janhvi is also a fitness lover and often seen exiting her Pilates session when she is in the city.

On Wednesday, Janhvi was snapped while she was exiting her Pilates session. The gorgeous star exited her gym session on a happy note. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a cotton white mini dress with a pair of earrings. Her hair is left open and she had teamed up the chic look with flats. As she came out of the building, Janhvi smiled at the paparazzi. The Dostana 2 actress looked elated as she waved to the photographers and acknowledged them.

After Janhvi posed, she left for home. Once again, Janhvi’s post-gym look left fans swooning over her style. From donning ethnic attire to rocking athleisure, Janhvi surely knows how to set the internet on fire with her workout looks.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is all set to begin shooting for ’s Takht that will star , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Apart from this, Janhvi will soon be seen in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The film is helmed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Karan Johar. Talking about her upcoming film, up next is Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl which is a biopic on the life of the first female Air Force pilot. The film is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

