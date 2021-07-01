Janhvi Kapoor looks fresh in sporty look as she kickstarts her day with a cuppa & Pilates class; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was snapped after her morning Pilates session. The Roohi star was seen sipping onto her morning cup of coffee post her class.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen making her way out of her Pilates class on Thursday morning with a cup of coffee in her hand. The gorgeous Roohi star is quite an inspiration when it comes to fitness and come what may, she never skips her pilates session when she is in the city. On Thursday too, Janhvi was seen walking out of her Pilates class in a fresh avatar after her workout session and her sporty look managed to grab the attention.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white tee with grey shorts and a matching jacket. The star added a cool pair of sneakers to complete her sporty look. She is also seen holding a cup of coffee in her hand as she left her Pilates class. Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Janhvi was also seen following all protocols. She is seen sporting a hot pink mask and well, her fresh avatar managed to steal the show. She obliged the paparazzi with photos as she walked towards her car and smiled at them.

Take a look:

On Wednesday, Janhvi headed to work out with sister and even shared a sneak peek of their 'really serious' workout session at the gym. The video went viral and fans loved the cute sibling shenanigans in the same.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The horror-comedy left the audience impressed and later premiered on an OTT platform. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

