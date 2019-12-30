Janhvi Kapoor looks nothing less than a rockstar as she dons a silver crop top with white shorts; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor looks like an absolute rockstar as she dons a silver crop top with white shorts.

Inheriting her mother's good looks, Janhvi Kapoor is one of the prettiest new entrants in Bollywood. Despite being a film old in the industry, Janhvi is quite the diva of the tinsel town. Be it chilling in pyjamas or attending an event in her glam avatar, Janhvi manages to pull off every look. The Dhadak girl undoubtedly makes the temperature go up at formal events but the actress also stuns equally in her traditional look and gym wear. It is a daily ritual for the paparazzi to capture Janhvi as she heads out for her workout session but this time she has managed to grab eyeballs even as she visits a clinic in the city.

Jahnvi looks nothing less than a rockstar as she dons a silver jacket with white shorts. A few hours ago, the actress was spotted heading to a clinic in the city and oh boy! Who looks so peppy going to the doctor? Definitely, Janhvi Kapoor, it is! The actress styled her hair in a bun and opted for a no-makeup look yet she managed to keep the glam quotient alive. It is not the first time that Jahnvi has wowed us with her style. Usually, the starlet aces every outfit that she dons but lately when Jahnvi recreated her mother 's look from Chandni in a yellow saree, she got us awestruck!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has her kitty overflowing with four films lined up. She will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Takht and Roohi Afza. The actress is also all set to dip her toes in the digital entertainment world with web film Ghost Stories directed by , Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee together.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

