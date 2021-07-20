Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in ethnicwear at airport; Sonam Kapoor opts for printed red dress for outing; PICS

Tuesday was quite a busy day in the city for celebs as many of them stepped out for their work. Those who were away from the city returned to Mumbai. Speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped as she arrived today in the evening back to Mumbai. Just this week, Janhvi was seen jetting out of the city and now, she was seen making her way back. On the other hand, too was snapped in the city on Tuesday as she stepped out.

In the photos coming from the airport, Janhvi was seen opting for a complete ethnic look for the day. In the photos, Janhvi is seen walking towards her car and interacting with the paps. She is also seen keeping up her mask as she exits the airport. The Roohi star opted for a light kurta with a matching cutwork bottom. Her dupatta also was matching her ethnic wear and she teamed up a pair of dangling earrings with her airport look. Janhvi's hair was kept open and she is seen opting for heels to complete her look.

Take a look at Janhvi's photos:

On the other hand, Janhvi's cousin and actress Sonam Kapoor also was snapped in the city as she stepped out. For her outing, Sonam opted for a pretty chic look for the day. She is seen clad in a red printed flowy dress with flats. She is also seen leaving her hair open and opting for a matching red mask with her dress. The actress looked gorgeous as she got out of the car and headed to her destination.

Take a look at Sonam's photos:

Recently, Sonam has been in the headlines owing to her pregnancy rumours that sparked off after she made her way from Lonon at the airport. Her airport look seemed to have given rise to such rumours. On the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind. The film is a thriller in which she will be seen essaying the role of a visually impaired cop who chases after a serial killer. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh.

On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dostana 2 with . Reportedly, she will also star in the Hindi remake of Helen.

