Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in pink suit as she gets clicked post her workout; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for her dedication towards fitness. Be it during her vacations or her hectic work schedule, the Gunja Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress doesn’t miss a chance to hit the gym and work out. Needless to say, she has been an inspiration for her fans. In fact, Janhvi’s fashion statements are also quite popular among fans and she often makes head turns every time she steps out in the city. In fact, her gym looks also grab a lot of attention as she makes sure to have her style game on point.

Interestingly, Janhvi was once again spotted in the city as she was clicked post her workout. In the pics, the Roohi actress was seen wearing a pink coloured palazzo suit with white borders and a matching dupatta. She had kept her tresses open and had completed her desi look with a multi-coloured Punjabi jutti. Janhvi was clicked as she was making her way towards her car and was all smiles for the paps.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's pics post her workout:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is making the headlines as she has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for the first time for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie Bawaal. Besides, she will also be seen in daddy Boney Kapoor’s upcoming project Mili which is the Bollywood remake of the Malayalam film Helen and will also star Sunny Kaushal in the lead. This isn’t all. Janhvi has also wrapped the shooting of Sidharth Sengupta’s directorial Good Luck Jerry. She will also be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The movie will mark Janhvi’s second collaboration with Rajkummar after their 2021 release Roohi.

