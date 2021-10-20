Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in a printed dress as she steps out after Pilates class; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is a regular at the gym and every time she is in the city, she ensures she works out. Speaking of this, Janhvi was spotted leaving this afternoon from her Pilates class after a workout session. Last evening, the Gunjan Saxena actress returned to the city with her dad Boney Kapoor after a brief getaway. Her photos with her father from the airport went viral on social media as she ensured he followed COVID 19 protocol. Now, as she made her return, she hit the gym hard this afternoon.

As she exit her class, the paparazzi caught her in the frame. In the photos, Janhvi is seen walking towards her car after a workout session. The Roohi star looked fresh and charged up for the day. She maintained her distance from the paps and did not remove her mask for photos until she got inside her car. Janhvi is seen clad in a pretty dual-tone printed dress with slip-on footwear. Her wet hair were left open and she waved to the paps before leaving from the premises.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, her video of asking her dad Boney Kapoor not to remove his mask for the paps is now going viral. The Roohi star also schooled the paps for advising the wrong thing of removing mask for photos. Fans of Janhvi were impressed by her care for her dad at the airport.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen on Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aaanand L Rai. The release date is yet to be announced. Besides this, she also has Helen's Hindi remake. It is being backed by Boney Kapoor.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor dresses up in a chic avatar as she gets papped with dad Boney Kapoor