Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in white and olive green OOTD post Monday workout session; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor never misses her workout session when she's in the city and well, keeping up with it, the Roohi star was snapped post her gym class. Janhvi often opts for pilates as her way of working out. However, at times, she hits the gym too. On Monday, Janhvi kept up with her routine and was seen making her way out to her car after sweating it out at the gym. However, her post workout look is what caught everyone's attention as the actress looked every bit gorgeous.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a casual yet stylish look. She is seen clad in a white tank top with olive green pants. With it, added a pair of sneakers and a black mask. As Janhvi walked to the car, she maintained a distance from the paps amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Her hair was left open and she looked pretty in the casual OOTD. Janhvi acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and then sat in her car to leave for home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Janhvi has been in the talk of the town owing to her stylish looks at her sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding as well at Antara Marwah's baby shower.

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and is backed by Aanand L Rai. The film has been shot in parts of Punjab and stars Janhvi the lead. Besides this, Janhvi reportedly has begun shooting for the Helen remake. The film is a Hindi remake of a hit South film and is backed by Boney Kapoor. Janhvi also has Dostana 2.

