  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor makes a chic statement in her monochrome jumpsuit with a whole lot of bling at the airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped at the airport on Wednesday morning as she headed out of the city. The Roohi star managed to opt for a stylish look and made heads turn.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: April 7, 2021 09:52 am
Janhvi Kapoor makes a chic statement in her monochrome jumpsuit with a whole lot of bling at the airport; PICS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is quite the popular fashionista in Bollywood and her stylish looks always end up setting trends for young girls. Be it a red carpet event or a family get-together, Janhvi always manages to make heads turn with her trendy and chic looks. Speaking of this, on Wednesday morning, Janhvi made a dash at the Mumbai airport in a chic look that could be a perfect outfit for a hot summer afternoon date with your girlfriends. 

The Roohi actress was snapped as she got out of her car and started walking towards the airport gate. Janhvi followed all COVID 19 protocols as she made her way to the gate of the airport. The gorgeous star was seen sporting a white mask and as she posed for the paparazzi, Janhvi maintained her distance from them. In the photo, Janhvi is seen clad in a chic black and white floral jumpsuit. She teamed it up with a pair of high heels. 

Not just this, Janhvi also added a whole lot of accessories including bracelets and pendant chains to amp up her chic airport look. Finally, she completed her look with an expensive black and white arm candy. Her hair was left open with soft curls in them and makeup was kept dewy. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the starlet recently returned from the US after spending time with sister Khushi Kapoor. While spending time with Khushi, Janhvi kept sharing photos from New York and LA on her social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of her vacay. On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry that is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta. Besides this, she also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. 

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor pokes fun at herself as she tries to spot the difference in Arjun Kapoor's pics; He says 'waah'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Janhvi Kapoor teams up tie dye PJ's with leather jacket as she returns to bay post visiting Khushi; PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in black blazer, gives dad Boney Kapoor a hug as he drops her off at the airport; PICS
PICS: Janhvi Kapoor heads straight to her Pilates class on returning to the bay post Good Luck Jerry wrap
Janhvi Kapoor slays in pink dress as she joins stylish Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma for Roohi promotion; PHOTOS
Khushi Kapoor jets off ahead of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday; Tara Sutaria nails tie & dye co ords at salon; PICS
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor snapped at same Pilates studio as they begin their week on a fit note 