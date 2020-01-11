Janhvi Kapoor oozes oodles of cuteness as she flaunts twin plaits post her workout session; View Photos

Janhvi Kapoor always manages to leave fans in awe of her gym looks. On Saturday, the Dostana 2 star was snapped post her Pilates session in an adorable look. Check it out.

When it comes to Janhvi Kapoor, one can’t help but get inspired by the Dostana 2 star and her commitment to fitness. Every day, without fail, Janhvi is seen heading to workout, be it at the gym or at her Pilates class. The Dostana 2 star also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and hence, her every look gets chronicled by fan clubs and the media. From her cool athleisure to ethnic attire, everything becomes the talk of the town of Janhvi.

On Saturday afternoon, however, Janhvi broke the norm and stunned her fans with a new look post her workout session. In the photos, Janhvi can be seen oozing cuteness in two plaits as she walks out of her Pilates session. The Dostana 2 star can be seen sporting a neon green tank top with black jogger shorts and flats. Along with this, Janhvi can be seen carrying a bag. The Dostana 2 star stole the show with her cute school girl look in twin braids and left fans in awe of her prettiness.

Janhvi posed for the paps and acknowledged them with a sweet smile before leaving for home. Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. The film is directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by . Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will hit the screens on March 13, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi is soon going to kick off the shoot of Karan Johar’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Manav Manglani

