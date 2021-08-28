Janhvi Kapoor opts for an all black look for her early Saturday morning gym class; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to have risen early on Saturday for her gym class and as the actress headed home after a rigourous session, she was snapped by the paparazzi. The Roohi actress is among the fittest star kids in Bollywood and she ensures she hits the gym whenever she is in the city. From Pilates to weight training, Janhvi works on her body according to the requirement of her roles and well, it seems Saturday was all about gymming for her.

As Janhvi stepped out of her gym, she was caught in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, Janhvi looked all charged up for the weekend after her workout. She is seen clad in a black tee with a hoodie and matching shorts. With it, Janhvi added a pair of flats and a black mask. Her hair was neatly tied up in a ponytail and as she walked towards her car, the paps caught up with her. Janhvi seemed in no mood to pose and quickly made her way to her car.

Take a look:

Just recently, Janhvi shared a glimpse of her 'super hectic' shoot day from her vanity van and left netizens in splits. In the photo that she shared, her team and she could be seen working together with a pen and paper. Janhvi was seen lying on the floor while working with her team. The hilarious photo went viral on social media.

Talking about work, Janhvi has a couple of projects in her kitty. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry that is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi also is doing Helen's Hindi remake. Reportedly, she has kicked off shooting for it. It will be produced by Boney Kapoor.

