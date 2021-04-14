Janhvi Kapoor opts for a casual OOTD as she masks up to head to Jackky Bhagnani's house; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was snapped on Wednesday as she made her way to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's house. The Roohi star was in no mood for photos as she quickly headed inside the house.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai after spending a few days in Udaipur. The Roohi star had travelled to the Maldives prior to that and her photos from both the trips are currently the talk of the town. As Janhvi is back in town, she has begun going about her work and we know that as she was snapped at the actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's house on Wednesday. The gorgeous star seemed to be in no mood for photos as she quickly made a dash inside the actor-producer's house.

The star was snapped by the paparazzi at first in her car and later while she got out and walked inside the door. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a light blue turtleneck top with matching blue ripped jeans. With it, she teamed up a black and white tote bag and white sneakers. The star's hair was neatly tied up and she was also seen sporting a pendant on her neck. Janhvi seemed in no mood for pictures as she headed inside.

The star also kept up with the COVID 19 protocols amid the rising cases. She was snapped with a black mask and maintained her distance from the paps while getting out of the car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film released in theatres last month and it managed to impress audiences. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the pipeline.

