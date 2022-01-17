Janhvi Kapoor returns to Pilates after recovering from COVID 19, Arjun Kapoor spotted leaving clinic; PHOTOS

Amid the rising cases of COVID 19 in the city of Mumbai, several celebs too have been battling the virus. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor battled the COVID 19 virus and recovered from the same. Not just Janhvi and Khushi, previously, Arjun Kapoor too battled it with Anshula and managed to beat it. After having recovered from it, Janhvi now has returned to her Pilates workout and on Monday, she was seen after her session by the paparazzi.

As Janhvi was coming out of her Pilates class after her workout session, the paps clicked her in the frame. Keeping her distance from the photographers, Janhvi quickly rushed out of the building with her mask on and sat in her car. While sitting in the car, Janhvi acknowledged the paps from a distance. She is seen clad in a white tee and her hair can be seen tied up in a bun. On the other hand, Arjun is seen exiting a dental clinic. The Gunday actor is seen clad in a colourful hoodie with black shorts and flip flops. He is also seen sporting a black mask and matching cap with sunglasses.

Take a look:

Arjun recently enjoyed lunch date with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple was papped after they headed out of the restaurant together. Amid rumours of a break, their photos put an end to all speculation. Arjun also had put up a special post a few days back to shut down all rumours of a rift between him and Malaika.

On the other hand, Janhvi recently had a relaxing weekend with her best friends Orhan and Tanisha Santoshi. Photos of her relaxing weekend are now going viral on social media.

