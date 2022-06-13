Janhvi Kapoor rocks comfy athleisure look as she gets clicked in the city; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented and promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She entered in the industry with the 2019 film Dhadak and since then there is no looking back for her. Post that, she appeared in several movies including Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and others. In a short span of time, she has created a niche for herself. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi in the city.

The Dhadak actress donned comfy athleisure for the outing as she wore a pink jegging with a white crop top. She completed her look with a purse and shoes. Keeping COVID-19 in mind, Janhvi also wore a mouth mask. However, she did not stop by to pose for the cameras and went straight away to her destination.

See Janhvi Kapoor's photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. She now has another film with Rajkummar titled Mr & Mrs Mahi. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Mili and Goodluck Jerry. Janhvi is also shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan. It seems like Janhvi’s 2022 is jam-packed and we can’t wait to see her magic on the big screen!

Earlier, Pinkvilla also exclusively informed that Janhvi will make a cameo appearance in Karan Johar's Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

