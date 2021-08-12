Janhvi Kapoor rushes to catch her flight, bumps into airport staff; Khushi Kapoor joins her later; PHOTOS

Sisters and Janhvi Kapoor began their Thursday on a travelling note as the two were snapped at the airport as they jetted out of the city. While Janhvi arrived earlier than Khushi at the airport, she rushed to board her flight. However, the Roohi actress didn't forget to pose for the paparazzi near the gate and even took off her mask for the security check at the entrance. However, post that, Janhvi accidentally bumped into an airport staff member walking ahead of her.

As she apologised, Janhvi hastened inside the airport. Later, her sister Khushi arrived in her own car at the airport to join her. In the photos, Janhvi is seen clad in a white crop top with matching cargo pants and sneakers. With it, she is seen sporting spectacles and a pink coloured mask. Her hair is left open and she seemed to be making a dash to board her flight. On the other hand, Khushi arrived later and walked calmly towards the gate. She is seen clad in a check oversized shirt with light coloured trousers and a white tee. She is also seen carrying a black and white bag and sporting a pink mask.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, reports have come in that Khushi is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Also, as per a latest report, Janhvi may have begun shooting for her film with dad Boney Kapoor, titled Mili. Mili is a remake of the South film, Helen. Reportedly, Janhvi began shooting for it last week and may head to Dehradun next month. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Siddharth Sengupta.

