Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous smile & toned midriff are hard to miss as she exits the gym; See PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai after her trip to Tirupati. The Dostana 2 star stepped out of her gym on Tuesday and her bewitching smile along with her toned abs caught our attention. Check it out.

Come what may, Janhvi Kapoor proves that her love for fitness precedes over anything. Time and again, the young Dostana 2 actress has proved that she is a fitness lover and never likes to skip her gym session. Recently, Janhvi had been out of Mumbai for a spiritual trip to Tirupati with her best friend and as soon as she returned to the city, the Dostana 2 actress didn’t waste a day and hit the gym. Her photos post-workout are proof that Janhvi’s love for fitness is at its peak.

On Tuesday evening, Janhvi was snapped post her workout session. Looking fresh as a daisy, Kapoor had donned a white sleeveless crop top with silver knee length cycling shorts. To add to her look, Janhvi can be seen carrying a bag. Her hair was left open and she is seen walking out post-workout in a pair of flats. In the pictures clicked by the paps, the gorgeous Kargil Girl star showed off her beautiful smile but her toned midriff caught our attention.

Meanwhile, a video of Janhvi from her Tirupati trip is going viral in which she is seen climbing 3500 steps bare feet to pray at the temple. Seeing the same, several netizens felt that Janhvi is just like her late mom and legendary actress .

While fans still are trying to get over her gorgeous photos in traditional wear from her Tirupati trip, Janhvi is back in Mumbai and already in action. On the work front, Kapoor has several films lined up including Takht, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and the upcoming next, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. In the film based on the real life story of former Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi will be seen flying a chopper into combat zone to depict the story of the brave officer. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. It is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

