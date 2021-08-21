Janhvi Kapoor steps out in Mumbai rain post her weekend workout in a desi all white look; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is among the stars who never skip their gym session, no matter what. Be it rain or sunshine, the actress will ensure she works out every day if she is in the city. Reminding us of this once again, Janhvi headed to workout in the morning amid the Mumbai rains. When she was leaving post her workout session in the morning on Saturday, Janhvi was snapped by the paparazzi. Her desi look is what caught our attention.

In the photos that came in this morning, Janhvi is seen walking out of her gym amid the Mumbai rain. She is seen shielding herself from it with an umbrella. Janhvi is also seen sporting a white kurta with matching straight pants and flats. The Roohi actress is seen keeping up her mask amid COVID 19 pandemic and walking straight to her car. Janhvi seemed in no mood to get clicked and as soon as she reached her car, she left for home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. The horror-comedy had Janhvi in a double role and managed to spook people with one of the two characters she played. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has the Hindi remake of Helen. It is being backed by Boney Kapoor. Recently, reports came in that the actress had kicked off shooting the same in Mumbai.

