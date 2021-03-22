Janhvi Kapoor stuns in black blazer, gives dad Boney Kapoor a hug as he drops her off at the airport; PICS

Janhvi Kapoor heads to the airport along with her father Boney Kapoor as she is papped donning a stunning outfit. Take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor has been super busy lately with all her projects. A few days back, reports of the actress heading to la LA to meet her sister started circulating. The star who recently wrapped up filming for Good Luck Jerry was spotted donning a pretty red coloured night suit earlier today, as she greeted the paps by waving at them and smiled for the pictures. The young diva has had a tight schedule as the star has been papped at the airport a couple of times in the past few days.

The star was seen making her way to the airport along with her father Boney Kapoor who accompanied her. In the photos, we see the star looking chic in her classy work outfit. Flaunting her amazing style, the actress donned a black crop top, paired with grey coloured high-waist sweatpants and pretty round glasses. The star completed her perfect attire with a blazer, which complimented her overall power dressing look. On the other father, her father was seen rocking his white kurta-pajama combo. In a video, Janhvi was also seen giving her father a warm hug before heading inside the airport.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Siddharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi will be seen in Collin D’Cunha Dostana 2, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to the 2008 film of the same name, which saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Shraddha Kapoor returns from Maldives with family; Janhvi Kapoor slips into her PJs for an ad shoot

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×