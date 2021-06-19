Janhvi Kapoor teams up blue athleisure with a pink mask as she steps out in the city on weekend; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi as she headed out in the city. The Roohi star kept up with the COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and maintained distance from paps.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in the headlines lately owing to her stunning social media posts. The Roohi star has been setting the internet on fire with her sizzling throwback photos from her beach holiday and fans have been loving it. While amid the second wave of COVID 19, the lockdown was in place and Janhvi remained indoors, it appears now that post the unlock, the actress is slowly getting back to her old routine. Speaking of this, the actress was snapped over the weekend as she headed home post a clinic visit.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen walking out of the clinic with her mask on. The Roohi star continued to follow COVID 19 appropriate behaviour as she walked towards her car. She is seen keeping her distance from the paparazzi while they clicked her photos. The actress kept it sporty and comfy in a blue tank top with light blue tights and white sneakers. With her blue attire, Janhvi added a touch of brightness with a hot pink mask. She acknowledged the paps from a distance and then headed home.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was released in March in theatres when the lockdown restrictions were lifted briefly. It managed to impress the audience. Post it, the film hit an OTT platform. Now, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film has been shot in Chandigarh and Punjab. It is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2.

