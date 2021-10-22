Janhvi Kapoor teams up a pantsuit with sneakers for a cool airport look as she heads to Dehradun; PHOTOS

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be one of the stylish Gen-Z stars in Bollywood and well, her looks prove it every time she steps out. Keeping up with her stylish appearances, Janhvi once again showed us how to do an airport look right as she was spotted leaving for Dehradun on Friday afternoon from Mumbai. The Roohi star ensured she follows all COVID 19 protocols while walking towards the airport gate. Yet, she gave the paps a chance to capture her in the frame.

In the photos, Janhvi is seen getting out of her car and heading towards the gate of the airport. She is seen clad in a white crop top that flaunted her toned midriff. Janhvi teamed this up with a matching striped pantsuit. However, what took her airport look to another level of coolness was Janhvi's choice to team it up with a pair of sneakers. She added a pair of glares and kept her hair tied up in a braid. Janhvi managed to slay in her cool airport look and shelled out style inspiration for fans.

Take a look:

Recently, Janhvi had hit the headlines owing to her appearance on Ranveer Singh's tv show with Sara Ali Khan. Sara and Janhvi graced the episode of The Big Picture and left everyone excited about it. Janhvi's look for the show also grabbed eyeballs.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will now be seen in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Helen remake in the pipeline. The film is being backed by her dad Boney Kapoor.

